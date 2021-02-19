Creative Planning Sells 5,504 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 185,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period.

VVR opened at $4.13 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

