Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

BAP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Santander raised Credicorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.33.

NYSE BAP opened at $162.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $203.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.80.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 450,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,851,000 after acquiring an additional 201,644 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,083,000 after acquiring an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

