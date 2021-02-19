Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €10.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.34 ($10.99).

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

