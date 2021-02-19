Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

