Credits (CS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $197,125.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and $197,125.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

