Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

CPG remained flat at $$3.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

