Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$1.50 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark increased their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.83.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,282. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. Crew Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.06.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,451. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 145,000 shares of company stock worth $93,350.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.