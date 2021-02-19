CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stake Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,630,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of CRSP opened at $146.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

