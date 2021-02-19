Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRTO. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of CRTO opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after buying an additional 422,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 153.8% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 110,283 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.