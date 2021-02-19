Critical Contrast: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) vs. Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -968.59% -39.19% -30.71% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Denali Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $59.10, indicating a potential downside of 6.68%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 284.65 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -30.59 Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 8,245.98 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Denali Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Further, it has various seed programs under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Centogene, and MedGenome Labs Private Ltd; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

