Critical Review: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) versus Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Denbury and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cimarex Energy 0 3 19 0 2.86

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $43.38, indicating a potential downside of 12.36%. Given Denbury’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denbury is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denbury and Cimarex Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.27 billion 15.19 $216.96 million $0.40 95.48 Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 2.14 -$124.62 million $4.46 11.10

Denbury has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimarex Energy. Cimarex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -162.77% -119.03% -38.03% Cimarex Energy -104.14% 7.29% 3.41%

Volatility & Risk

Denbury has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Denbury on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 230.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,782 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

