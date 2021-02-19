Critical Review: NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NASB Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NASB Financial and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Carver Bancorp -18.63% -49.44% -0.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and Carver Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $25.37 million 1.26 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carver Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NASB Financial beats Carver Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.