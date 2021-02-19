CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80.

CRWD opened at $239.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.43 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in CrowdStrike by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

