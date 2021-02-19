CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,112,948 shares of company stock worth $214,337,393. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $239.25 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.21. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.43 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

