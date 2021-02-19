Crown (CRW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $32,937.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,018.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.87 or 0.01302970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.60 or 0.00440953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003492 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004852 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,605,818 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform.

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

