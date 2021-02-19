CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Cap Hits $2.47 Million

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $8,304.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.95 or 0.00552270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00061587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00087854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00071874 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00077148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00032858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.00413629 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk.

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

CryptoFlow can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

