CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $80,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

