Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Insider Sells $242,400.00 in Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Pienta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Kenneth Pienta bought 2,720 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,990.40.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

