Curio Price Down 29.6% Over Last Week (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. Curio has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $92,448.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curio has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One Curio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.00838673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00035408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00043242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.31 or 0.04942237 BTC.

About Curio

Curio (CUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com.

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

