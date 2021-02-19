CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.34

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 26195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CURI shares. B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

