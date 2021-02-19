Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 18,588 shares of company stock worth $416,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

