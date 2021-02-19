Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%.

CUTR stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $637.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Cutera has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $33.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

