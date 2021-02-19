Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,238.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3,203.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock worth $14,165,088. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

