CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.42. 6,483,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,410. The firm has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

