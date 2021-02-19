CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $10,237.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00582668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00063028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00072777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00078590 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.00417419 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

