CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%.

CyberOptics stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 2,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.26 million, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBE shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on CyberOptics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.