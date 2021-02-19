Cypress Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,284. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.84. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.08.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

