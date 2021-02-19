Cypress Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.02. 410,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,248,993. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

