Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $13.18 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.27. The company had a trading volume of 45,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

