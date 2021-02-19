Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.