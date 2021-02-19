CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Lowered to $92.00 at TD Securities

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. CyrusOne has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $218,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth about $265,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in CyrusOne by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

