DA Davidson Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $560.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.70.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock opened at $452.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.63. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $3,233,366.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,968 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,954 shares of company stock worth $299,644,280 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.