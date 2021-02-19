DAEX (DAX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $191,902.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $191,902.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.93 or 0.00738556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00043875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00061294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019902 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00039907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.59 or 0.04594307 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

