Dai (DAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $342.45 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Dai has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $342.45 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.82 or 0.00741734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00044739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.16 or 0.04558860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00039472 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,073,650,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,073,650,473 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

