Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €73.00 ($85.88) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

ETR DAI opened at €66.89 ($78.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.71. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,306.55. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €67.60 ($79.53).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

