Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,900 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,006,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 414,245 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 145.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 320,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 81.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11,164.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 139,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

