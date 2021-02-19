Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

