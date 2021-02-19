Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

