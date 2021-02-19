Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

