Danakali (LON:DNK) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Danakali Limited (LON:DNK) traded down 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 18,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The company has a market cap of £78.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.79.

Danakali Company Profile (LON:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

