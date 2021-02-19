Datamine Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30,024.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $473,130.59 and approximately $30,024.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00077413 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002096 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 271.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,771,935 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

