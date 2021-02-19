Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,211,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,582,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $323.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $336.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,859. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

