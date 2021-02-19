DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 77.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $301,939.43 and approximately $502.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 76.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00080747 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 276.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010282 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.