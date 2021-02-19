Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

