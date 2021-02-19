Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DDAIF stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $81.15. 32,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 477.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

