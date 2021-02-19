Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTCWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

DTCWY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 10,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,403. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

