Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,270,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,318,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after buying an additional 556,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,885,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $20.54 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

