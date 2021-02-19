DEX (DEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.47 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. DEX has a market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $28.23 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00062280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00744199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00046323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019822 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.78 or 0.04556298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00039324 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

