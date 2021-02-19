Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $28,927,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $168.60. 17,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $170.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

