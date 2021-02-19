Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 690,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Avnet worth $24,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Avnet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 694,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVT opened at $37.81 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

